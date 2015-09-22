Ed Westwick's serial killer in 'Wicked City': 'He's not just a straight-up monster' By Alex Cramer

Ed Westwick brought plenty of drama during his starring role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. Now, the British actor is returning to the small screen to play the lead role in the new ABC series Wicked City. Ed and Parenthood’s Erika Christensen play a pair of serial killers who are on the run from detectives.

“I love the layers. I mean it’s not just a straight-up monster,” he told HELLO! of his character, Kent Galloway, during the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, September 19, in L.A. “I mean he is a monster but there’s a lot of other things going on there.”

Ed returns to TV in Wicked City Photo: Getty Images

The role of a serial killer is far different from his most famous role, as the enigmatic heartbreaker on Gossip Girl. “It’s going to blow people’s minds, and it’s fantastic and I’m having a very, very interesting amazing time doing this,” he shared. “It’s a dark one. It’s a dark one.”

Going from mischievous to really dark was something Ed was eager to do. He explained: “I think that one of the things that you’re always looking for is a challenge, and that’s why I was so excited to come back to television and especially to come back to this job because it is such a challenge.”

Ed and co-star Erika play serial killers Photo: Getty Images

Even though the English actor is only 28, it feels like he has been with us for ages. He spoke about the time he first felt like he made it as an actor. “My first project was a film called Breaking and Entering, which was directed by the late Anthony Minghella,” he said of the 2006 film that he made when he was still in his teens. “I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who are everything that I aspire and want to be. It was incredible.”

Ed isn’t the only Gossip Girl alum to be making a return to the TV. His co-star Chace Crawford will be debuting on the new show ABC show Blood and Oil, where he’ll be starring with Don Johnson and Rebecca Rittenhouse as a man looking to make his fortune in a North Dakota oil field.

Wicked City will premiere on ABC on October 27 at 10 p.m. ET.