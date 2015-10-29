Abbey Clancy shows off slender post-baby body

Abbey Clancy has taken to Instagram to flaunt her toned body, four months after welcoming her second child Liberty Rose.

The British beauty uploaded the image with the caption, "This time last week @newbntm #jamaica #seaswing by @kariskennedy1"

Abbey shares a black and white photo of her toned body while filming BNTM in Jamaica

The mum of two spent time in Jamaica location scouting for the latest series of Britain's Next Top Model, with her photographer friend Karis Kennedy.

The 29-year-old, who is married to footballer Peter Crouch, made her TV debut in the show back in 2006 and is set to return to the competitive show as a judge.

Abbey came second in the second series of BNTM in 2006

"Britain's Next Top Model is a show very close to my heart as it's where I started my career so I am thrilled to be returning as head judge," Abbey said of her new role.

The star, who came second in the second series of the show, added: "We have an incredible team working on this series and I can't wait to bring my own spin to the show. Lifetime viewers should expect more drama and style than ever before, and the girls better be ready to bring their A game!"

The British model shares two daughters with footballer Peter Crouch

Abbey, who has two girls with Peter, 34, regularly shares sweet snaps of her daughters on her social media pages and recently revealed that the couple are planning on expanding their family.

"We'd like four, including a boy," Abbey admitted in an interview with Women's Health. "I felt so sorry for Pete when we were on holiday because there was a Chelsea Football Academy and Barbie World. And all the dads were playing football with the little boys, and Pete was getting glitter put on his eyes in Barbie World. I was like, 'We need a boy!'"