Gina Rodriguez on her nerves for the Golden Globes and her special date By Alex Cramer

Since Gina Rodriguez’s star has certainly been on the rise. It’s refreshing to see though that the 31-year-old starlet has continued to lead a pretty normal life. “You know it's crazy because my life hasn't really changed that much when it comes to, you know I still live in the same place, I still drive the same car, do the same things,” she told HELLO! at the Moet Moment Film Festival party in West Hollywood. “What I think I realized the most this past year is you work on a character as an actor, but you really work on the character of yourself.”

Gina helped announce the winners during the Moet Moment Film Festival Photo: Getty Images

She continued at the party held at the Blind Dragon on Friday, “So the lesson I learned this year is never forgetting that my feet are still planted, that I am no different than anyone else, that I am a mortal, that you have to continue to hold yourself accountable and be good to people and continue to give and not only live in yourself and in your path but continue to help others.”

Gina will return to Sunday’s Golden Globes as a second-year nominee for best actress in a comedy series. “I think I'm a little more nervous [this year] which is bizarre because the first time just seemed completely otherworldly and completely unbelievable and now the puzzle possibility seems kind of wild,” she said. “In the beginning it is a different kind of possibility, now it is like, ‘wow, that would be crazy wouldn't it?’"

Standing proud next to her throughout the evening will be her father Genaro. “My dad is going to be my date,” she beamed. “He is my best friend.” Last year, during her acceptance speech, she credited much of who she is to her parents. Through tears and smiles, she said at last year’s show, “Thank you to my mom and my dad who taught me to dream big and to never stop dreaming."

After last year's win, she was joined by her parents at the parties Photo: Getty Images

The Deepwater Horizon star even titled her book, I Can and I Will: Tools My Daddy Gave Me after her father’s famous mantra that she always needs to repeat before getting out of a car. "My father would always remind me to give away your blessings to make room for more," Gina said in a statement at the time of the book announcement in June 2015. "This book has been a dream of mine for many years now, a love letter to a father who has given me strength I only know is right to share with others.”

One guy who will be absent from the red carpet is her new “remarkable” boyfriend. Though she wouldn’t divulge too much, she did mention, “He will be watching me from another country so he won't be here, but I know he will be here in spirit, which is nice.”

