'The Danish Girl' star Alicia Vikander talks 'Transparent' and Caitlyn Jenner By Alexandra Hurtado

Alicia Vikander has had a “whirlwind week.” The 27-year-old Swede scored her first Oscar nomination and took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Danish Girl.

Looking back on her big year, it has been a bunch of firsts for the actress. “I grew up in Sweden," she told HELLO! at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. "I never thought at one point you could work abroad, and with the films I have done...There have been a lot of firsts!”

Photo: Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

After her evening out on Sunday, Alicia also shared that “it is so incredible to be acknowledged." Upon learning of her Academy Award nomination, she revealed that she began "to shake," and hearing the news "was just incredible!"

Playing Eddie Redmayne's wife Gerda in the nominated-film "was an honor," she said."[Gerda] was so inspirational. I was able to love unconditionally."

Starring in The Danish Girl also proved to be educational for the actress on the subject of transgender individuals. The movie star said, “It is nice to see that this film is in the zeitgeist."

Alicia continued, "I know that people with the film have tried for 15 years to get it made; I got on it two years ago. But to see the social and cultural change that has happened, and with Transparent and Caitlyn Jenner... this film has been very educative to me. With all the people that I have met, I feel that if we can be part of the conversation then that is amazing!”

-- Reporting: Alex Cramer