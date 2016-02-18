'She deserves it so much': Camila Cabello and more of Taylor Swift's squad celebrate her big night

Don’t mess with Taylor Swift – or her friends! After the singer's major Grammy triumph (and powerful speech calling out haters), the 1989 star's girl squad members rallied around to support her.

“[Taylor] deserves it so, so much and I think last year the whole story with her Red album [not winning the Grammy], I think her loss inspired her to make 1989,” her friend Camila Cabello told HELLO! at Universal's Grammy after-party.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY



"She deserves it so much," said friend Camila Cabello of Taylor's wins Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

The Fifth Harmony singer added, “I thought it was such a cool turnaround moment that she did it and she made the best album of her career.”

In her acceptance speech, GRAMMY winner Taylor indirectly called out rapper Kanye West, who took credit for Taylor’s fame in a derogatory lyric from his new song “Famous.” “There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," Taylor said in her speech. "But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going.”

Serayah posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, "Congrats, love" Photo: Getty Images

Camila told reporters at the Universal after-party that she believes the “Bad Blood” singer wasn’t just calling out Kim Kardashian’s husband, but rather people in the broader spectrum. “People in general are always going to try to undermine you, and there are people that are going to be haters,” she said. “I think it was a wonderful message that she spoke about that inspired me in situations I go through in my personal life and probably other people have gone through things like that too. I think that her speech connected to people.”

Taylor and BFF Selena Gomez on the red carpet Photo: WireImage

The 18-year-old wasn’t the only squad member supporting Taylor on Monday evening. The GRAMMY winner brought along best friend Selena Gomez as her date to the music award show. Sharing a photo with the “Hands to Myself” singer on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “No big deal just rolled up with the hottest date.”

While she wasn’t at the GRAMMYs, Jaime King, who is the mother of Taylor’s godson, did celebrate her friend’s win on social media. Sharing a photo of Taylor accepting her award on stage, Jaime wrote, “Yesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyes! I AM SO PROUD AND GRATEFUL!!!!! First woman @taylorswift to win Album of the Year TWICE!!! And to all of the producers and everyone who worked on 1989!!!!”

Fellow Nashville native Reese Witherspoon also took to Twitter to congratulate her. She wrote to her 1.2 million fans, "@taylorswift13 Loved your amazing words. Keep encouraging all those young women to write their stories& sing their songs #Grammys."

Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay, who starred in Taylor's GRAMMY-winning music video "Bad Blood," also tweeted praises for the singer. She wrote, "What an incredible #Grammys. @taylorswift13 is a #talent and a #treasure. You deserve every success #Go1989."

After coming to Taylor's defense last week, following the release of Kanye's lyrics, Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose tweeted, "Congratulations @taylorswift13 first you looked amazing, second you performed like a queen and you ended with an on point speech."

Maria Shriver also took to her Twitter account to congratulate the singer for inspiring her and all women. She penned, "Congrats to @taylorswift13 for making history at #GRAMMYs, but it was her speech to young women and women of all ages that inspired me. Bravo."

Taylor reunited with good friend Lorde at an after-party Photo: WireImage

Following the award show, Taylor hit up Republic Records’ Grammy after-party. There, the pop star posed in a gold two-piece ensemble with pal and fellow singer Lorde. The 26-year-old was also joined by boyfriend Calvin Harris, brother Austin Swift, Ellie Goulding and Camila at the post-award show celebration.

-Reporting By Alex Cramer