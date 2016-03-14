HELLO! exclusive: Danny Dyer reveals themed wedding plans

EastEnders Danny Dyer has revealed that he will have a Spanish-themed wedding in the English countryside this summer - but his fiancée Joanne Mas is in charge of organisation.



"I have been a typical man about the wedding," said Danny in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "I have left it to the missus. At this stage I am just a guest. I don't even know the postcode."

Danny Dyer and Joanne will tie the knot in a Spanish-themed wedding this summer

He does know that his EastEnders castmates will be among the 150 guests. "I am inviting all of my Carter clan because I love them all dearly," says the actor, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter. "Putting the guest list together makes you re-evaluate who your real friends are and most of my closest friends now are from the cast."



His co-stars Kellie Bright, Maddy Hill, Danny-Boy Hatchard, Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw White will join him on his special day, alongside actor Ray Winstone.



The wedding will have a Spanish theme because Joanne's dad Bartolome is from Majorca. "There will be a Gypsy Kings-type band, flamenco dancers, tapas, paella and sangria – and I am still working on Julio Iglesias!” says Jo, who has children Dani, 19, Sunnie, almost nine, and two-year-old Arty, with Danny, who first proposed to his bride several times, from the age of 15, until she popped the question herself last year.



Little Arty will don a tiny matador costume for his role as chief pageboy. The couple will also pay tribute to Danny's East End roots and love of West Ham football club on the big day.



"He is the most cockney person I have ever met but I don't want him to come dressed as a pearly king," laughs Jo. "I may get some bubble machines though and insist that everyone sings [West Ham club anthem] I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles."