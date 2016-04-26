Shay Mitchell reveals her 'pinch me' moment – and her easy-to-follow beauty tips By Alisandra Puliti

Shay Mitchell is no stranger to lights, camera, action on the set of Freeform’s hit series Pretty Little Liars. Since 2010, she, along with Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse, has been bringing audiences the ‘ooos and aahs.’ Now, her talent will be seen on the big screen in Mother’s Day, which, after she joined the cast for her first movie role, brought her the same shock value. “I just couldn’t believe it,” the face of Bioré skincare tells HELLO! “I think the entire time I was like, pinch me!”

Shay filmed Mother's Day in Atlanta and showed her favorite spots in her Youtube segment Shaycation Photo: WireImage

Naturally being a part in the ensemble movie also starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts would garner that reaction and also some nerves. “Oh my gosh, absolutely,” says the Friends fan of those butterflies. “I was playing opposite of Jen which was quite surreal. Obviously getting to work with Garry Marshall and getting to play the new wife to Timothy Olyphant is not really a bad set up.”

Since stepping on to set in Atlanta, the 29-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday on April 10 with a spin class benefiting Together One Heart, was quickly welcomed with open arms by Jennifer and the rest of the cast.

“It was them just making me feel comfortable and being a really positive energy on set,” she shares. “They showed me that even with all that success and everything, you can still be excited to be where you are and very grateful."

The cast of Pretty Little Liars is back on set Photo: Getty Images

Shay reunited with Jennifer and Julia at the L.A. premiere on April 13 looking extra glam in a gold Temperley London gown. For her big night, she brought along her “best friend” – her grandma!

It is clear that good genes runs in the family. For the Canadian beauty, who is back on the Pretty Little Liars' set filming season 7, it’s important though to stick with a regimen. Read on for Shay’s top beauty tips!

SHAY’S TIPS FOR LOOKING YOUR BEST:

Be disciplined: “It’s about having a regular routine,” she explains. Shay makes sure to take off her makeup every night and swears by weekly exfoliation.

Indulge yourself: She likes to have mini-spa days at home – or even at work! "Bioré has these one-minute self-heating masks that I’m obsessed with,” she says. “I’ll bring them to set."

Sticking with a regimen is important to the 29-year-old beauty Photo: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Stay active: “I love boxing,” she says. “I like taking advantage of being outside in L.A. because the weather is so nice here.”

Find what works for you: “I really do believe in using products you trust.”

Shay’s faves: Bioré's Baking Soda Pore Cleanser, $7.99; Baking Soda Cleansing Scrub, $9.99; One minute self-heating masks, $7.99

