Kyle Richards on Nicky Hilton's 'beautiful' baby shower and her thoughts on the name choices

Kyle Richards is in baby heaven! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated niece Nicky Hilton, whose expecting her first child with James Rothschild, at her baby shower last week at the Hotel Bel Air. "Oh it was so beautiful," she told HELLO! at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in NYC on Monday. "It was a beautiful setting with all my family there, it was really nice."

The entire family came out to celebrate including big sister Paris Hilton, who was right by the 32-year-old's side throughout the party. The 35-year-old couldn't help but share photos from the day on social media including one special photo with the caption, "I'm excited to be an aunt for the first time. And my aunt @kimrichards is thrilled to be a grandma for her first time!"

Paris and Nicky's cousin Brooke, who was at the shower, is also expecting this summer. Kyle, whose older sister Kim is Brooke's mom added, "It was the two of them there with their bellies and the first and the next generation of kids."

The mom of four daughters Farrah, 27, Alexia, 19, Sophia, 16, and Portia, 8, did also note that there was no drama between her and her sister Kim. "Everybody is getting along and being really nice," she shared. "It’s just a really nice time. Everybody was just so happy at the baby shower."

The 47-year-old will have her fair share of showers down the line, but she joked she is too young for grandchildren. However, she has no issues with chiming in with her thoughts on her nieces' baby name selection. "It’s funny because my sister Kathy and I were on the phone the other day and were are like, ‘What is Brooke’s name for the baby?' 'What is Nicky’s,'" she said. "We were like, 'Nah I don’t like that, how about this instead?''

She continued: "We're like, 'You do know this is none of our business?' We think this is all of our business and that we are going to be picking their names. These are not our babies, even though we think they are."