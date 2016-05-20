Whitney Port on 'The Hills' 10 years later and if she'll ever do reality TV again By Alexandra Hurtado

Life might have been unwritten for the cast of The Hills a decade ago, but since starring on the beloved MTV series, Whitney Port has gone on to write a new chapter in her book. On the 10th anniversary of the show's finale, long gone are the days of interning at Teen Vogue with Lauren Conrad. Now, the 31-year-old is in the midst of building her own fashion empire and enjoying married life.

“It’s crazy that it’s been 10 years. So much has obviously changed in all of our lives,” the Goodness Knows spokeswoman told HELLO! ahead of Bike to Work Day. “I loved the show. I think it was a really fun show and I’m really proud to have been on it.”

Whitney says she's "definitely thinking" about starting a family – but not quite yet Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Marie Claire

Whitney, who starred on the reality series for four seasons before moving on to The City, tied the knot with her husband Tim Rosenman back in November after having met on the set of her MTV spin-off. Since walking down the aisle, life has only gotten better for the TV personality.

“It’s just better to have a partner and a best friend," she shared. "Someone to really rely on and someone to just be that support system for you that’s always just going to be there – that you don’t have to worry is going to bounce one day. It’s just a really great feeling to have that protection.”

Down the line, Whitney would love to follow in the footsteps of former Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari and have children. "I would love to eventually start a family that’s definitely something I’m thinking about but not yet," she revealed. "I’m taking my time and just enjoying married life at the moment."

And while Whitney is definitely open to returning to television don't expect to see her personal life play out on screen. She explained, “I don’t know that I would show my personal life as much. I’m married and I want to keep that relationship sacred.” Though she noted, "It would be fun to do something again."

Whitney and Tim got married in November of last year Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Wedding Paper Divas

The Whitney Eve designer famously dated Jay Lyon on The City. Recalling their on-screen relationship, Whitney said, “That was big for me because I had never shown a relationship on camera before so that took some getting used to. It was a big growing period in my life.”

With all the friendships and relationships that aired on TV, Whitney revealed the sole cast member that she's remained close to after all these years. "The only person I really keep in touch with is Roxy [Olin] from The City," she confessed. "Everyone else has just kind of gone their ways."

But just because she's not frolicking through the Hollywood Hills with LC and Audrina doesn't mean there are any hard feelings. She shared, "I would be excited and love to see any one of them. I just haven't had a close relationship with anybody."

All-in-all, starring on the hit reality series was a great experience for Whitney. “It’s really pushed me to a level that I don’t know if I would have ever gotten to. It allowed me this exposure that is so difficult to get especially in fashion,” she said. As for her biggest takeaway from her reality days she revealed, “Really had to do with confidence. It really had to do with having so many eyes on you and so many eyes seeing what is going on in your personal life and really trying hard not to care about that.”

Whitney continued, “I think that has infiltrated into my confidence where I can wear what I want, say what I want and not really care about what strangers are going to think about me – because they don’t really know me.”

Whitney told us her fashion regret was this polka-dot ensemble from 2007 Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

However, looking back on her Hills wardrobe, the fashion designer does regret some of her “crazy” red carpet looks. Watching the show these days she said, “I don’t know how anybody ever thought I had good style because some of my fashion choices were just out of control. But then you have to think okay that was the time. What I was wearing had to be on trend or at least I hope so.”

Whitney added, “I went through a phase. I didn’t have a stylist at first. It’s very different showing up to a red carpet and dressing yourself than when you have a professional that’s really helping with dressing your figure and knowing what looks good in a picture as opposed to in real life and yeah. There’s so many different looks that were so crazy.”

One memorable fashion regret was her look for The Hills season finale event in 2007. She said, “[I wore] a red dress with black polka dots and like ringlet curls and possibly green or blue eye shadow. I don’t know what I was thinking, and I’m surprised anybody let me walk out the door like that!”