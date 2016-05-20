The perfect guide to get your skin wedding ready from actress, licensed aesthetician Zoe McLellan By Alisandra Puliti

Let's face it, planning a wedding can be pretty stressful, from making sure the dress is perfect to figuring out seating arrangements and all the details in between. One thing that shouldn't be an added nuisance, though, is prepping your skin for the big day. NCIS: New Orleans star Zoe McLellan, who became a licensed aesthetician in 2011, has let us in on her advice on how keep your skin glowing in the run-up to your nuptials, from six months out to the night before saying "I do."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





NCIS: New Orleans star Zoe, above, is also a licensed aesthetician. "Helping others feel confident in themselves and their skin is one of my biggest passions," she told HELLO! Photo: Getty Images

HELLO!: What are the best practices to preventing breakouts from all the pre-wedding stress?

“Exercise. Make sure it's something you enjoy. Dance. Do yoga. Box. Release the toxins from your system. Please wash your face afterwards! Also, try to avoid stress eating. A good tip is to have cucumbers sliced and in your fridge. Snack on them and put them on your eyelids for a few minutes at night! Finally, visualize. See and feel yourself looking and feeling beautiful!"

H!: Any beauty treatments to avoid last minute?

“Don’t do anything out of the ordinary 72 hours prior to your face, body or mind.”

For great skin, advises Zoe, put cucumbers on double duty: "Snack on them – and put them on your eyelids for a few minutes at night" Photo: Getty Images

H!: What are the best products to keep skin hydrated and tight?

“I believe our skin is a reflection of our emotional state. People who are happy have a youthful glow. Also, we are what we eat! For hydrated/tight skin I suggest, an avocado daily, cucumbers, salmon and water. Some products I’m a fan of for this are Derma E hydrating mask and hydrating serum, Epicuren colostrum cream."

ZOE'S BRIDAL SKIN TIPS TIMELINE:

Six months to one month before the big day...

Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables daily.

Exercise (sweat!) at least 5 days a week.

Drink water! Lots of water!

Go for a facial once a month.

The star advises that brides start prepping skin six months prior to the big day – but don't do 'anything out of the ordinary' in the 72 hours beforehand Photo: Getty Images

One week prior...

Same as above AND no alcohol.

Minimal coffee.

No soda.

The night before the wedding...

Drink plenty of water.

Take a hot bath with lavender oil.

Avoid salty foods.

Apply thin slices of cucumbers over the eyes right before bed.

Avoid alcohol.

Aim for 8 hours of sleep