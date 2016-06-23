Georgia May Jagger's fashion tips to live by and other fun facts about Mick and Jerry Hall's daughter

Months after tying the knot to media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall’s daughter Georgia May Jagger gave some insight into her iconic mother’s London nuptials. “It was great,” the 24-year-old revealed to HELLO! at Sunglasses Hut's Shades of You event in New York City. “It was really nice.”

Despite having the former famous model as her mom and legendary Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger, as her dad, the blonde beauty has managed to create a name for herself in the fashion world, starring in a number of campaigns from Rimmel to Mulberry as well as the new Sunglass Hut ads. She has also graced numerous magazine covers, often sharing the spotlight with BFFs Suki Waterhouse, whom she went to school with, and Cara Delevingne.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Refinery29

Even though this blonde beauty is on top of the world, she is as down-to-earth as they come. Here are six things we learned from our conversation with Georgia.

Her celebrity style icon is Drew Barrymore

"I don’t think she [tries too hard] which is cool," she revealed.

Hand-me-downs are welcome

Georgia admitted that there is one item she has had her eye on from Jerry's wardrobe. "My mom had a red Vivienne Westwood dress that I think my sister got in the end."

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Style? It's all about the accessories

"You don’t need to follow trends. Invest in things that will always look good. Have fun with the accessories. I always buy new shoes, sunglasses and jewelry," she said. "I splurge more on accessories and keep my clothes more chilled out."

Despite her icon father, she still fangirls over other music stars

"I spent the day with Gwen Stefani the other day," the face of Sunglass Hut said. "She is amazing. I never met her before and she was super nice. I got to watch her run through, she is about to go on tour. That was really cool."

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

She prefers to be behind the camera

While several of her models pals like Suki and Cara have gone on to pursue acting careers, the English beauty has considered an alternative route in the film industry. "I would go into more things behind the camera," she admitted. "I’m more into working on a movie than being in them."

She gives great career advice

When it comes to tips she has learned along the way and follows herself, she advised, "Always be on time and always be nice to everybody."

-Reporting by Alisandra Puliti