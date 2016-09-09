Ally Hilfiger talks designing her wedding dress with dad Tommy Hilfiger By Alexandra Hurtado

Tommy Hilfiger won't just be the father of the bride when his daughter Ally Hilfiger ties the knot with fiancé Steve Hash – the fashion legend will also hold the title of the wedding gown designer! Ally opened up to HELLO! on Thursday at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards about planning her nuptials and collaborating with her famous dad on her dream dress.

Ally and her dad Tommy Hilfiger are collaborating on her wedding gown Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

When asked whether her dad – who was honored with the Fashion Visionary of the Year award – would be creating her bridal gown, the 31-year-old told HELLO!: “Of course!” But it looks like Ally's father isn't alone in undertaking the task. She admitted, “He and I are collaborating a lot.”

Working on the gown has been a special project for the father-daughter duo. “Oh it’s fun!” the bride-to-be said. “He has a really great eye and [knows] what looks good on a woman – and I have a clear vision of what I want, so I think that combining those will make for a beautiful dress.”

Ally and fiancé Steve Hash, here with daughter Harley, are considering a summer wedding 'around the beach somewhere' Photo: Instagram/@allyhilfiger

As for the look of the gown, Ally confessed, “I’m a bit of a bohemian, gypsy kind of chick,” so the dress will reflect that type of aesthetic. While a date hasn’t been set, the designer’s daughter is thinking of possibly “the summer around the beach somewhere.” The Bite Me author added, “[That] would be nice.”

Ally and her longtime love, who share daughter Harley together, got engaged in July after nearly six years of dating. Steve popped the question during a trip to Paris with a ring that he designed himself.

Following news of the engagement, the mom-of-one told People magazine, "I was so surprised and overwhelmed with happiness and excitement."