Danish model Nina Agdal had a royal encounter with Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik at a movie theater

Nina Agdal may be dating the “king of the world” – err Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio but as it turns out, the model has had her own brush with royalty in the past. The Danish beauty, who hails from Denmark, revealed to HELLO! at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on September 9 about an encounter she had with Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik when she was a young girl.

“I actually went to see Lord of the Rings like 12 years ago and Mary and Frederik were sitting behind us,” the Zuhair Murad-clad IMG model revealed at The Plaza Hotel. “It was me, my family and then them."

The 24-year-old admitted that she is a fan of the royal family. She said, “You grow up with them; they are awesome.” Nina also noted that her favorite member is none other than Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

The Sports Illustrated model has had a busy week in the Big Apple. Amidst New York Fashion Week, Nina took time on September 8 to light the Empire State Building in honor of International Literacy Day with Pencils of Promise.

“I strongly believe that education is a human right and that its extremely valuable, no matter where you live in the world. I grew up in Denmark and was fortunate enough to have access to good schools and thoughtful teachers,” she said at the ceremony.

Nina, who loves visiting the iconic NYC building when family or friends visit, noted, “I wouldn't be who I am and where I am today if it wasn't for years of education. Not only would I not be able to speak English and stand here and speak for you guys, but I would also not have experienced the things I have, and grown to be the person I am today.”

Returning back to the fashion scene, Nina was photographed on Sunday leaving a party with her Oscar-winning boyfriend, who took a quick trip to Toronto to premiere his documentary Before the Flood.

Leo and Nina first sparked romance rumors back in May and seemingly confirmed they were indeed an item in July with a steamy PDA session on a Malibu beach.



