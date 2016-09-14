Ireland Baldwin raves about her little siblings as Alec and Hilaria welcome baby number three By Alexandra Hurtado

Ireland Basinger-Baldwin is a big sister once again! Alec Baldwin’s eldest child opened up to HELLO! about her new baby brother Leonardo Baldwin on Tuesday at the Monique Lhuillier show in New York City, revealing that her father and stepmother Hilaria Baldwin are "beyond ecstatic" with the arrival of their baby boy.

Also excited for the family's newest member are Ireland's younger siblings Carmen and Rafael Baldwin. "They were really excited," 20-year-old said. "They’ve been like awaiting a new little brother for so long and talking about it nonstop so I’m, sure they’re very happy."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

And a new bundle of joy means a new little one to spoil for Ireland. The blonde beauty admitted that because of the wide age gap between Carmen, three, and Rafael, one, she is more than just their sister. “I’m more of like their aunt cause I’m significantly older than them,” she confessed at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Ireland laughingly added, “It’s kind of fun just giving them advice.” Though she noted she cannot give them too much since they are so young. The model said, “It’s just fun to see them grow and they act like me already and I’m like ‘oh god.’”

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria and Alec, who wed in 2012, welcomed their first child, Carmen, together in 2013 followed by Rafael in 2015. The couple announced the arrival of their third child together on Monday evening. "We are so pleased to introduce you to our new baby, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin. It was such a special day bringing him into this world," the mom-of-three, captioned the snapshot of herself cradling baby Leonardo.

CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2016

The pair revealed in March that they were expecting. At the time Hilaria shared a photo of herself and her husband kissing while holding a blue teddy bear. "Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family," she wrote on Instagram. "A little boy coming this fall."