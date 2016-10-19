Anna Camp on her favorite moment from her wedding to Skylar Astin and their best wedding advice By Tionah Lee

Anna Camp's wedding to Skylar Astin is a day the couple will always remember, but there was one stand out moment for the Pitch Perfect actress. "Right after we got married, everybody kind of walked away," she told HELLO! at the premiere of Amazon's new series Good Girls Revolt in NYC. "We just got to spend those few minutes while the photographer was photographing us walking through the vineyard. They were just truly moments I will never forget. I've never felt closer to him, and I'm just so thankful."

Anna tied the knot with Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin Photo: Katie Shuler

Anna and Skylar tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony on September 10 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California in front of 100 guests. And to celebrate one month of marital bliss, the romantic couple reminisced by sharing more photos from their big day on

To ensure there are more moments like their one month wedding anniversary, the blonde beauty is following this sound piece of wedding advice. "I think it's to listen to your partner and understand them," the 34-year-old said. "And to let the small things roll right off, because it's not worth it."

Anna loved stealing away a moment alone with Skylar during their wedding Photo: Instagram/@therealannacamp

Even though he wasn't in attendance at the Tuesday screening at Hearst Tower, it was another proud moment for Skylar. Anna shared a photo of the gorgeous floral arrangement that he sent to congratulate her which happened to resemble the flowers on their wedding cake.

Instead, the 34-year-old was joined by her co-stars including Grace Gummer and Joy Bryant, who also bring the girl power and a great energy. "Fortunately for us there were people who knew each other and the camaraderie between all of us was great," Anna explained. "I’m really excited to see what happens. I am such a big fan of period pieces, and Amazon really cares about gender issues, with Transparent, and they are really upping their content."

Anna stars in the new Amazon series Good Girls Revolt Photo: Picture by: Stephen Smith / SIPA USA/PA Images

In Good Girls Revolt, which covers the rise of women in journalism in the 1960s, Anna plays a newspaper researcher. "We were really excited to get this story told and to get this story told well," she said of the series that premieres October 28. "I usually read scripts where there are seven amazing roles for men and only two kind of good roles for women, so this totally flipped the script on that. I’m so happy to be a part of it."