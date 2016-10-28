Nicky Hilton on altering her wardrobe as a new mom and holiday plans with daughter Lily-Grace By Alexandra Hurtado

Diamonds are forever – which is why Nicky Hilton Rothschild is saving her dazzling jewels for her daughter, Lily-Grace. “Everything I have will go to her,” the 33-year-old told HELLO! on Thursday in New York City. “I think about that when I’m now buying jewelry. I want to buy timeless pieces that you know she can wear and her daughter can wear.”

Nicky hosted the launch of the Tina Craig x Nouvel Heritage capsule collection in NYC Photo: Mikus Kannenieks

Nicky, who welcomed her little girl over the summer with husband James Rothschild, stepped out on October 27 to host the launch of the Tina Craig x Nouvel Heritage capsule collection at New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store. Since the birth of her daughter, the mom-of-one admitted that getting dolled up is a rare occasion.

“Honestly I don’t wear any jewelry now that I have a baby, so for me to get dressed up and put jewelry on tonight is big,” Paris Hilton’s sister confessed. “I wear my wedding ring because if I have an earring or a necklace, [Lily-Grace] rips it – not even a watch! Nothing.”

The new mom looked chic wearing a printed Valentino dress Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

The heiress looked effortlessly stylish at the upscale Manhattan event, showing off her post-baby body in a chic printed frock by Valentino (before slipping into a nude ruffled embellished tulle gown by the same designer), which she paired with a braided updo and stunning rose gold "Sparkles Diamond" ring from the capsule jewelry collection.

Nicky credits her healthy regime during her pregnancy for helping her bounce back into shape quickly. She said, “I was pretty consistent with working out up until two weeks before I gave birth, so I think if you keep that healthy diet and working out in moderation, it makes it a lot easier once you have a baby.”

The fashion designer says her pregnancy diet and workout regime helped her get back into shape post-baby Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

Now as the holidays near, Nicky is already looking forward to celebrating her first as a mother and including her daughter in her family's traditions. She said, “We are always all together, every single year. We’ve never been apart."

The fashion designer added, "It will be the first flight for the baby. My husband and I are going to fly to California [to] see my family and my grandfather.”

As for her new mom tips for "putting yourself together" this season, Nicky shared, "The holiday season is approaching so I think everyone loves a beautiful holiday dress and some tights to suck everything in.”