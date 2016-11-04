Michael Douglas reveals how he wooed Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas opened up about his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on The Jonathan Ross Show, revealing how he won her over when they first met.

Speaking about arranging to meet the Chicago star for the first time, the Hollywood actor said: "I was over at the Deauville Film Festival and I saw that next night of the festival Catherine was going to be there with Zorro so I asked the gentleman, my publicist, 'I'd really like to meet her can you find out if I can have a drink with her'… So I just finished my whole promotion tour… And she arrived so I was feeling no pain, I was celebrating, I was relaxed.

Michael opened up about meeting his wife, Catherine

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman then they had to go off and do their work and I said, ‘By chance will you come back if you want to have a nightcap and stuff?'"

However, the evening didn't end as smoothly as Michael had hoped.

"She came back after her work and we sat there for a little while and I said to her after about half an hour, 'You know, I'm going to be the father of your children'", he revealed.

"It sounded good and she said, 'I've heard a lot about you and I've seen a lot about you and I think it's time that I said goodnight.' And so I thought, 'I totally blew it… I've just destroyed it so I said… 'I've got to get some roses to her' and I couldn't believe it, by the time that Catherine arrived in Mull… they got her some flowers and an apology so yes it worked out OK."

Catherine and Michael married back in 2000

He also joked about the pair's 15 year age gap, revealing how Catherine teases him about it. He said: "[She'll say], 'Oh honey I can't wait when you get older and you're going to be in the wheelchair and I'm going to be wheeling you around and you're going to be saying 'where are we going?' and I'll whisper it to you, 'Cartier darling, Cartier.' She's got it all figured out."

Michael's father Kirk Douglas will be celebrating his 100th birthday next month, and the 72-year-old revealed plans to celebrate the landmark day. He said: "He's doing great, he's doing absolutely great… we're just trying to get the details worked out but it's turning out to be a major function."