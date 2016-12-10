Shania Twain is 'flattered' by Nick Jonas and Drake crushes By Tionah Lee

One thing that does impress Shania Twain, catching the eye of some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors including Nick Jonas and Drake. "It's really fun," she told HELLO! during the taping of Billboard's Women in Music ceremony in New York City on Friday. "I love it. Kids are so self-confident now and they say those things out loud and it's so cute. It's a great compliment to me, and I'm flattered by it."

Nick presented Shania with the Icon award during the Billboard Women in Music ceremony Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine



Drake, 30, and 24-year-old Nick have been vocal about their crushes on the 51-year-old. “I got the chance to see Shania’s Vegas show and when she performed this song onstage with a white horse at her side, it really sealed the deal for me: Shania Twain, lifetime crush,” Nick told Billboard.

The Chains singer happily embraced Shania as he was on hand to present her with the Icon award, an honor she notes as one of her stand out career moments. "Because we talk about accolades, they always feel like stand out moments for sure. The biggest compliment I can ever be paid is the compliments of other artist," the You're Still the One singer said. "So while I'm here today, it all starts coming back to me, all these young artists who were children when I was really climbing, who admired me or looked up to me and to them I'm an icon."

Shania said she loves the fact that Nick Jonas and Drake have crushes on her Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

The five time Grammy winner added: "To me, that is the highlight of my career, to be able to say that there are these people who have drawn from me or been inspired by me the same way that I've been by those before me. That's just a huge compliment, it's an accomplishment, and I take it as that more than any award really."

Drake had the opportunity to meet Shania over the summer Photo: Instagram/@champangepapi

While the afternoon was spent honoring Shania and other notable women in music such as Madonna, Halsey and Kesha, the singer is 'crushing' on one particular pop star. "I think Meghan Trainor gets my vote certainly for being very unique and blazing her own path and start," she said about the All About that Bass singer, who received the Chart Topper award. "Stylistically she is in a league of her own and I admire that. She's very identifiable, she's a thinker, so I would pick her out, there's more but if I had to pick one she stands out."

The Billboard Women in Music ceremony airs on Lifetime December 12 at 9 p.m.