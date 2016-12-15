I'm A Celebrity's Larry Lamb reveals it's unlikely he'll get married again: 'I've had three marriages already'

Larry Lamb has hinted that he is in no rush to get married again, just weeks after confirming his new relationship with girlfriend Marie Victorine. The I'm A Celebrity star, 69, was quizzed about his love life on Thursday's episode of Loose Woman, where he told the panel: "I have three marriages already. I think these sort of things are best discussed in private."

The former EastEnders star split from his long-term partner Clare Burt before he embarked on his romance with Marie – who is the great granddaughter of Les Miserables writer Victor Hugo. "I was in such a sort of stable situation with Marie," he added when asked about his time in the jungle. "I had no worries at home. I was able to focus on what I was doing."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Larry Lamb recently revealed he has a new girlfriend, Marie Victorine



Larry's appearance comes after campmate Martin Roberts introduced Marie to viewers as the actor's "lovely new lady." After his elimination from the show, Larry was also met by Marie, who was simply introduced on television as "Larry's friend". In the spin-off show, Marie praised the star, telling the camera: "I am very proud of Larry. He has been busy looking after everybody, which I must say he does always. I will give him a big hug. He deserves it – more than one!"

The British star was previously in a relationship with actress Clare Burt for 20 years. The pair have two daughters, Eloise Alexandra and Eva-Mathilde. He is also the father of television presenter George Lamb, from his second marriage to Linda Martin.

VIEW GALLERY



The I'm A Celebrity star has said it's unlikely he'll get married again



Meanwhile, Larry went on to address his spats in the jungle with Homes Under the Hammer host Martin. "In terms of bad blood, there is absolutely none," he said, before adding: "When my kids talked to me after they said, 'If they think he's bullying, you should hear when he talks to us.' Whether you like it or not you're involved in a game I think that's what I lost sight of. You can't get on with everyone."