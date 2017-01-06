The Voice UK judges fail to turn their chairs around for superstars Ed Sheeran and Louis Tomlinson: watch

One belongs to the world's biggest pop band, while the other is a multiple Grammy and BRIT Award-winning international star. But that wasn't enough to impress The Voice UK judges as they failed to turn their chairs around after listening to old recordings of Ed Sheeran and Louis Tomlinson.

On Friday morning, the judges - Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am - joined radio hosts Will Manning & Aimee Vivian on Capital Breakfast, where they asked to turn their chairs for acts that impressed them. However, the judges failed to spin around when they listened to early clips of the One Direction singer, Thinking Out Loud hitmaker Ed and Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes.

Upon hearing Louis' first X Factor audition, will.i.am was quick to offer some words of advice, saying: "Just keep uploading your songs on YouTube and perfect your craft." But luckily for Rihanna, both Tom and Gavin were left impressed. After listening to Ed, new judge Jennifer was left gobsmacked, asking in a bemused voice, "Are you serious?"

The judges' radio appearance came just hours after Ed unveiled two brand new singles, Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You - his first releases since 2015. Speaking about his monumental comeback, the 25-year-old said: "Hello 2017! I've been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I'm equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I'm absolutely buzzing to be back."

Meanwhile, the sixth series of The Voice UK starts on 7 January on ITV at 8pm. Dave, George & Lilah are back on Capital Breakfast on Monday for an extra special show co-hosted by Ed Sheeran - tune in to Capital Breakfast from 6am.