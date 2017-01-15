Jeff Goldblum, 64 is expecting second baby with wife Emilie Livingston

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum is set to become a father for the second time, aged 64. The happy news was announced by his wife, Emilie Livingston over Instagram on Saturday.

Emilie shared the artistic snap announcing her second pregnancy on her Instagram account

The 33 year old former Olympian gymnast posted an artistic shot of herself balancing on a barrel, with the caption: "Round and round we go! I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!! (love heart emoji) #growingfamily #love".

Fans were quick to congratulate the mum to be, with one comment reading: "The warmest congratulations to you, @jeffgoldblum, and new big brother Charlie!!!", while another well wisher simply wrote: "Beautiful".

The couple are already parents to 17 month old Charlie Ocean, who will be joined by a younger brother or sister in just a few months time. Jeff has previously shared sweet snaps of his first born on Instagram, and the pair clearly have a close bond.

Jeff often shares sweet snaps of himself and his son, Charlie Ocean on Instagram

Back in July last year, Emilie opened up to PEOPLE about being a parent, saying at the time of her son's love for swimming: "We go to the pool every day. He wanted to go back and forth, he was liking reaching for Daddy", she said.

The former Olympian also revealed that Charlie is a great sleeper, something that will hopefully be the same for their new arrival. “We’re lucky — he’s a really good sleeper. I put him down at 7:15 p.m. and he falls asleep around 7:30 p.m. or 7:40 p.m. So we watch some TV.”

The happy couple tied the knot back in November 2014, having been dating since 2011. At the time, the Jurassic Park actor spoke lovingly about Emilie in an interview with Broadway.com, gushing: "I'm happy as a clam with her, I feel lucky, lucky, lucky."

Emilie is Jeff's third wife, previously married to Patricia Gaul, his Silverado co-star, from 1980 until 1986. The following year, he tied the knot with Geena Davis, his co-star during filming Earth Girls Are Easy, separating in 1990.