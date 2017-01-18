Matthew McConaughey on being a real 'yes man' while filming 'Gold,' and if his kids have a future in Hollywood By Tionah Lee

It looks like Matthew McConaughey is alright, alright, alright if his children choose to have careers in Hollywood, but he will let them make that decision on their own. "They're young, they have their whole lives in front of them," Matthew told HELLO! during the NYC premiere of Gold on Tuesday. "Shoot, I didn't know what I wanted to do until I was 21 – and it found me."

Matthew was joined by wife Camila at the premiere of 'Gold' Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matthew and his supermodel wife, Camila Alves, 34, who dazzled in a gold dress by Marchesa at the premiere, are parents to Levi, eight, Vida, seven, and four-year-old Livingston. Their kids are no strangers to hitting the red carpet with their parents or even visiting dad on set. "They know what it's like," he continued. "They're going to know more about what the experience was like than I did because they come with me when I go to work."

The 47-year-old even shows them the ropes and puts them to work. "They come to set and we're offering them opportunities on the set to work," he said. "Craft services, to see what it's like when this circus comes together and makes movies. If they want to be a part of the storytelling business, I'll open the door, but after that, it's up to them."

Matthew says he is under wife Camila's spell

Matthew says he is already showing his three kids children the show biz ropes Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Matthew's trio also had a good time when it came to helping the actor pack on an additional 47 lbs for his role in Gold as Kenny Wells, an over-the-top businessman. The Academy Award-winning actor, whose nickname at home was "Captain Fun" for a time due to the suddenly-increased number of pizza nights in the household, admitted that his kids have had to say goodbye to the pizza and cheeseburger-loving side of dad since the film wrapped. "I slowed it down a little bit," he shared. "I was a real 'yes man' around the house for about six months."

He continued: "It's hard to keep up that pace that Kenny Wells has. For six months going hard was a lot of fun, but if I was still doing that, I might have some structural damage."

STARS IN THEIR GREATEST ROLES AS PARENTS

Matthew, who co-stars in the film with Bryce Dallas Howard and Edgar Ramirez, may no longer have the additional weight, but he has the 'fun' memories of the eccentric guru forever. "He was a consumer of life, Kenny Wells," he quipped. "He was one of those people, who, anywhere they are, they think they're hosting... They're saying 'yes' and they have huge appetites – for life, for fun, for food, for drink, for smoke – and he was fun to be for six months."