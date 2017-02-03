Katherine Schwarzenegger talks Jackie Kennedy and her famous family By Alexandra Hurtado

Despite having late style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as a relative, Katherine Schwarzenegger feels no pressure to live up to one of the nation’s most famous first ladies. The daughter of Maria Shriver, whose mother was President John F. Kennedy’s sister Eunice, opened up about her family and her great aunt Jackie.

“I think there are a lot of different style icons in my family. I think my mom is as well,” Katherine – whose dad is action star Arnold Schwarzenegger – told HELLO! at a Febreze and Charmin Super Bowl event in New York City. “I think I grew up watching that, but I think that for me one of the greatest gifts we’ve been given in my family is to really embrace who we are as individuals and to be able to have our own sense of style and our own thing going.”

Katherine, right, opened up about one of her family's most famous faces – style icon Jackie Kennedy, left Photo: Stroud/Express/Getty Images/Rob Kim/Getty Images

Born in Los Angeles, Katherine describes her sense of style “as very California, feminine, a little sexy, but comfortable.” She noted, "Of course you look at pictures of [Jackie Kennedy], pictures of different people in our family or in our world, and you want to try to emulate some of that. But I think just really embracing your own style and dressing for your body type is definitely something that I would like to do.”

Despite Jackie’s passing in 1994, the former first lady’s classic style continues to influence the fashion world today. As for whether seeing famous faces such as Kate Middleton or First Lady Melania Trump being compared to her iconic relative is surreal, Katherine said: “I think that happens with everybody in our family at some point! So everybody is compared to somebody. It’s very normal.”

Katherine with her mom and dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who split in 2011 Photo: Gold Wong/FilmMagic

While Katherine was born into one of the most powerful political dynasties, the 27-year-old revealed that journalist Maria and former California governor Arnold – who split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage – did not pressure her or her siblings to follow in their footsteps. “Both of my parents definitely taught us when we were younger that it didn’t matter what we did in life as long as we worked hard and found our passion,” she said.

Arnold and Maria's advice to their children helped instill a desire to work hard and be successful on their own terms. "They didn’t say, 'You have to be in politics' or 'You have to be in the acting world'," she explained. "It was very much like follow your heart and follow your dreams. Know that you’re going to have to work really hard to do it – but you can do it.”