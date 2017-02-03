Katherine Schwarzenegger's Super Bowl plans include her 'very close' family and these party tips By Alexandra Hurtado

Growing up, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's 27-year-old daughter learned the value of family. "It’s the most important thing to all of us, I think I would say so we do everything as a family and we're very close," Katherine Schwarzenegger told HELLO! during a Febreze and Charmin event in NYC.

So close that the author is already anticipating a big crowd for Super Bowl Sunday. “It’s always fun. We invite over a lot of people and we watch and get really themed with the party,” she shared. “I have two brothers [Patrick and Christopher] so for me I like to watch with them and their friends, my mom, my dad and my sister, and we like to invite our girlfriends over, our guy friends over and just be able to have a fun time with everybody."

Photo: Courtesy Febreze and Charmin

Katherine, who turns to Pinterest and her sister Christina for party ideas, also noted that having the bathroom halftime-ready is essential. She said: “[You want to] make sure that your guest bathroom is always ready for however many people because you know we’re sitting there watching the game the entire time and we always want to watch the half time show so everybody is rushing to the bathroom during the break.”

Photo: Instagram/@patrickschwarzenegger

When asked how to get girls into the spirit on what might seem like a 'guys’ day," Patrick Schwarzenegger's sister laughed, “Well [girls] should be into the spirit because it is a guys’ day.” Though she suggests getting all party-goers involved with activities, and it doesn't hurt that Lady Gaga is the halftime performer.

“It’s a fun thing to watch. I think it’s really fun for everybody,” she said. “I think getting involved with little games and things like that, like ballots — is a fun thing to do to get everybody involved." As for who she’ll be rooting for come game day, Katherine revealed, “The Patriots, of course.”

Super Bowl LI airs Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 PM on FOX , along with Febreze’s first ever Super Bowl commercial.