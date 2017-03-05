Tommy Page has died aged 46 – New Kids On The Block singers mourn his death

Tommy Page has tragically died aged just 46, leaving behind his partner Charlie, and his three children. The singer was found dead on Friday in New York as a result of suspected suicide, it was reported by Billboard. The star’s untimely death has seen members of New Kids On The Block take to Twitter to pay their respects. Donnie Wahlberg posted an old photo of the band in a recording studio, captioning the picture: “Recording “I’ll Be Your Everything” w @jordanknight and #tommypage in ’89! Special memoires. Great times. #RIPTommyPage." In a second tweet, he wrote: “The reminders of how precious life is, are all around us. Yet, we so often take the present moment for granted. Be #Thankful for today.” Jordan Knight also took to pay his respects: “So sad to hear about this. #riptommypage. My deepest condolences to his family and loved one.” Meanwhile, Jonathan Knight posted a poignant message to his former bandmate: “In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage.”

Former New Kids On The Block singer Tommy Page sadly died at the age of 46

Tommy collaborated with New Kids On The Block in 1989 and was best known for his 1990 hit Number 1 single “I’ll Be Your Everything”. He later returned to New York University’s Stern School of Business in order to pursue work as a music executive. Tommy worked with the likes of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Green Day while working for Warner Bros./Reprise Records as an A&R executive – helping them to shape their music careers. He later paved a career as a publisher at Billboard and at Pandora Internet Media as Head of Music Partnerships. Last June, he released a CD of his greatest songs, called My Favourites.

Over on Facebook, New Kids On The Block dedicated a heartfelt post to their late friend, writing: “Our hearts and thoughts go out to Tommy Page‘s family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage.”