Axwell and Ingrosso's fans include Swedish royals: 'They are very normal'

Princess Estelle isn’t the only music fan in the Swedish royal family. While the five-year-old enjoys the musical stylings of the rock band KISS, her aunt, Princess Madeleine is a big fan of EDM. Axel Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso of the Swedish duo Axwell /\ Ingrosso opened up to HELLO! about their royal fans on Thursday at the first Robin Hood Rocks Charity Concert of 2017 held at New York’s Kola House. The pair revealed that all three of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's children — Crown Princess Victoria, Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip — have attended their shows.

The Swedish pair performed in NYC at a fundraising concert Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Robin Hood Rocks

“It’s a bit of an honor that they are coming and appreciating our music,” Axel said. “It’s an honor, but what’s great about them is that they are also very normal —you don’t have to kiss them on the hand or stuff like that. They are super, super normal.” Sebastian added, “They are super nice.” Though when it comes to the royal family, the Swedish House Mafia alums admitted that their favorite royal is Princess Madeleine. Axel explained, “Because she is so bubbly — She is so bubbly and happy you know.” Sebastian noted, “She saw us at Madison Square [Garden].”

Madeleine (far left), Crown Princess Victoria (in purple) and Prince Carl (far right) have attended the DJs' shows before, while their father King Carl (center) plays their music at his birthday Photo: Jonas Ekströmer, The Royal Court, Sweden

While the royals attend the pair’s shows “every now and then,” the music producers, who recently released their debut EP titled More Than You Know, revealed that one of their tracks has become a staple for the Swedish King’s annual birthday celebration. Axel shared, “Whenever it's his birthday he has an orchestra play Don’t You Worry Child for him.” Perhaps it's true, a royal family that rages together, stays together!