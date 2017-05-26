Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry designer talks the Duchess' inspiring style By: Alexandra Hurtado

From sparkling tiaras to dazzling statement earrings, the Duchess of Cambridge always accessorizes her timeless ensembles with elegant pieces from her jewelry box. Whether she is at a state banquet or garden party with the Queen, the 35-year-old is known for adding the perfect finishing touch to her attire, which includes jewels by Annoushka Ducas. “My designs are contemporary, classic and always playful. Every piece is designed to be worn from pavement to palace,” the modern royal jeweler told HELLO!. “I design my jewelry with brilliant, inspiring women in mind and who more inspiring than the Duchess!”

Annoushka Ducas opened up about the royal's modern jewelry style Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Annoushka, who counts Pippa Middleton, Lady Amelia Windsor and Gigi Hadid as clients, is the designer behind Kate Middleton’s go-to "Baroque Pearl Earrings." In terms of the royal’s jewelry style, the British designer noted, “The Duchess combines modern and vintage jewelry beautifully. She looks just as comfortable in a pair of my classic pearl earrings as she does in one of the Queen’s estate tiaras.” Annoushka added, “Day-to-day [Kate] opts for simple yet elegant designs and on the red carpet she wears statement jewelry confidently. She isn’t afraid of experimenting with color and oversized designs."

The Duchess wore her Annoushka earrings after the birth of Princess Charlotte Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The Duchess has worn pieces from the fine jewelry British brand on numerous important occasions in her life, including the introduction of Princess Charlotte. When it came time to introduce her baby girl to the world in 2015, the stylish royal stepped out wearing a floral dress by British designer Jenny Packham and Annoushka’s pearl earrings, which are a wardrobe staple for the Duchess. “[Kate] is always appropriate and classic and she has been a wonderful ambassador for British fashion,” Annoushka noted. “She has had such an impact on British fashion and I think it’s fantastic that she continues to champion British brands of all sizes.”

Kate often wears her pearl drop earrings by the British brand Photo: Annoushka

There’s also no denying that Kate has an “effect” when it comes to fashion, causing retail sites to crash and items to quickly sell out. Since marrying Prince William, the Duchess, who wears Annoushka’s "Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring" on her "wedding finger every day alongside her engagement ring,” has elevated a number of brands onto the world stage including Annoushka. “I certainly think that the Duchess has opened us up to a global client-base,” the British designer said. “It’s great that the Duchess has been able to put so many small brands on the map.”