Meghan Markle to return to the spotlight with 'Suits' cast in Austin

Weeks after attending Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with her boyfriend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is set to join her Suits co-stars in Austin, Texas on June 11 for the ATX Festival. HELLO! got a hint of what the reunion will be like when we caught up with one of the show's stars, Sarah Rafferty, on Thursday at the 3rd annual Hilarity for Charity New York Variety Show.

'It's like family time,' Sarah Rafferty, seen center, told us about getting together with Meghan, right, and Gina Torres, left, and the rest of the Suits cast Photo: Getty Images

This Sunday, the cast will participate in a script reading to commemorate their upcoming 100th episode. When asked what it’s like to reunite with Meghan and the rest of the Suits squad, which also includes co-stars Gina Torres and Patrick J. Adams, Sarah revealed, “It’s so fun. It’s great,” adding, “It’s like family time... Like a holiday.”

Sarah declined to comment on her friend's royal romance Photo: Getty Images

Sarah also noted that she does not "comment" on her friend Meghan's high-profile relationship with Queen Elizabeth's grandson. However, she did let us know whether his cousin Zara Phillips’ husband Mike Tindall – who has publicly expressed interest in a cameo on the USA Network show– has any chance of a guest appearance. “Anybody is welcome, anybody is welcome,” the actress told us.

Meghan, far left, will return to the public eye with the Suits cast this weekend Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law had previously professed his love for Sarah’s legal drama show and confessed that he plans on discussing the TV series with Meghan once they are introduced. “A cameo in Suits is one thing I would ­definitely do, I could be a door bouncer or something,” Mike said. “I’ll have to ask Meghan if she can get me in.”

— Reporting by Alexandra Hurtado