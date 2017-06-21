Shay Mitchell on the ending of 'Pretty Little Liars' and her honest approach to social media By Alisandra Puliti

With only one episode left of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell is hoping to get together with her co-stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse one last time to celebrate the seven seasons of their hit show. “Everyone is so spread out so it may be difficult, but I really want to watch it with other cast members,” the actress, who has pretty much grown up playing Emily Fields told HELLO!. “I have to, it’s very emotional.”

Shay and her co-stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale (in 2010) grew up on set Photo: Getty Images

The 30-year-old wouldn’t need to look very far when picking the perfect venue for the finale viewing party. “I love having people over,” Shay, who teamed up with Stella Artois to Host One to Remember, shared. “It’s really simple when you break it down and doesn’t have to be stressful.”

Just by watching the brunette beauty’s social media, her pizza nights or dinner parties always show her friends having the best time, and with her suggestions, your summer soiree can also be one for the books. For starters, good music is essential. “I curate the playlist before so I’m not always having to run up and change the song,” she said.

Shay loves to incorporate fun activities at her parties Photo: Getty Images for Stella Artois

And as the seasons change, so do her table settings. “You can do things inexpensive. I used newspaper and magazines as place settings one time,” she pointed out. “It was so easy to clean up.” Just as Shay walked away from the PLL set with track suits and a swim cap to remember Emily, her guests any given night also get mementos from her house. “I love flower crown making; you get great photos and can take something home with you,” she added.

RELATED: Shay's pinch-me moment

Her enviable posts don’t stop there. Since wrapping the show in October as well as her upcoming film Cadaver, the Canadian-born stunner has taken her over 17 million followers on Instagram around the world with her. “We are very fortunate to travel,” she said as her eyes lit up discussing her most recent trip to Morocco for friends Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis’ wedding. “It was one of my favorite places. Marrakesh is just magical,” she said of her 10-day trip to Morocco. “Everywhere you look there are so many colors. It’s such a vibrant city and full of energy.”

The actress' Instagram is one big travel diary Photo: Instagram/@shaymitchell

However, Shay is quick to point out that those photos are the result of ‘thousands’ taken. “I will never lie about every photo I put up,” she admitted. “My camera roll at the end of a photo spree goes pages and pages. What you see isn’t always exactly what it is, and I always put out that message especially to young girls. I have fun on Instagram, but it’s not my reality.”

MORE: STAR TRAVEL OF 2017

She continued: “Instagram is my own personal art gallery. I want to curate photos with how I want them to be seen.” For now, most of her photos seem to be missing one special someone, her boyfriend Matt Babel, who joined her at the Stella Artois party in NYC. “Relationships are personal to me,” she shared. “That could always change, but it’s the one thing I choose not to showcase as of yet.”

Click here for Shay’s best practices to get Insta-worthy photos from your own summer travels.