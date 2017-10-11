Adriana Lima's girls know 'mommy is a model,' plus Heidi Klum's advice By Alisandra Puliti

Adriana Lima is one of the most recognized models around the world having walked the runway not only for Victoria's Secret but also Balmain and Versace to name a few, and her daughters, Valentina, 7, and Sienna, 5, with ex Marko Jarić, are catching on. “They know that mommy is a model, and they know of Victoria’s Secret,” the 36-year-old told HELLO!. “There are a few times in a shopping mall we pass in front of the store, and they are like, ‘That’s you.’”

Adriana's daughters may go to Shanghai for the show Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima

Though they have started to put two and two together about her career as a VS Angel, one thing they know for sure is that their mom loves a good gym session. “When I was 19 I found boxing and loved it. For a woman, I found empowerment and learned how strong you can be. Fitness is my lifestyle for almost 20 years,” Adriana shared during a Train like an Angel workout at Dogpound in NYC. “[My daughters] will sometimes come to the gym with me on the weekends. They really like it.”

The VS Angel fell in love with working out at 19 Photo: Getty Images

The Brazilian beauty has kicked up her workouts a notch to gear up for her 17 th time on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway when they head to Shanghai in November. And while she has been front and center in nothing more than lingerie walking up and down those countless runways, it’s her latest project as host of American Beauty Star that left her more nervous. “I was so afraid. I’m not a host,” she admitted. “I’m not used to it. I’m learning on the go and love a challenge.”

Heidi Klum told Adriana some tips for her hosting gig on American Beauty Star Photo: Getty Images

The Maybelline spokesperson was apprehensive to be a part of the Lifetime beauty competition in part because of her accent. “I think being a host, it’s my whole self out there, my personality,” she explained. “My concern was that I want the people watching to understand me.” Luckily, just like she did when she first became a part of the Victoria’s Secret family with asking Tyra Banks for advice, she relied on another former Angel for some tips. “I watched Project Runway episode one to now,” Adriana said of Heidi Klum’s hosting job. “I saw her at an event, and I said, ‘Listen girl, give me tips.’ She said it’s going to be many hours, just have fun with it. I think it was one of the best experiences.”

