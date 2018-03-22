Eva Longoria reveals how she is prepping for baby as she discusses new fashion line By Alisandra Puliti

Eva Longoria hasn’t slowed down with pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston in a few months, has the remake of Overboard coming out in May, is producing a pilot for ABC called Grand Hotel and is launching the Eva Longoria Collection on HSN. “I feel great,” she tells HELLO! from set in Miami. “I’m in the golden month of the second trimester. It’s a lot of fun to keep working, have energy and not be extremely tired anymore.”

The former Desperate Housewives actress, who is already a stepmom of three, does plan to take a break once she wraps the pilot and appears on HSN to promote her new line that ranges from $25 - $200. “I’ll actually be taking some time off to nest,” she adds. “And really just focus on the baby before he arrives.”

The actress-turned-producer is all about comfort during her pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

Once they welcome their son, the activist has been vocal about wanting to raise a ‘good man,’ someone who will surely take after his dad. “He is just the greatest guy in the world,” she says of her husband of close to two years. “He can’t get any better.”

But in regards to their little bundle and other young boys out there, the Time’s Up advocate knows how to spread the word of girl power. “Women can show young boys, role models – look at these amazing women doing amazing things,” she shares. “That’s the consciousness and change we need in young men –is equality is natural to society, not an anomaly.”

Eva jokes that the bombers are the only things of her line that are still fitting her Photo: HSN

HELLO!: You are one of the busiest people we know! How are you feeling?

“Good, good. I’m working so nothing new. I’m on set in between takes of The Grand Hotel. We’re hot and outside in the middle of Spring Break so that’s presenting some challenges, but I love it. I love producing, I love this cast. We are having a lot of fun.”

And aside from TV and film, you now have a namesake collection. How was it coming up with the designs?

“I’ve been sewing since I was seven. I knew when I was going to start my clothing line I didn’t want to just put my name on a label. I wanted to be authentically me. That’s really what I feel like I’ve succeeded with this line. I think you have to feel empowered in what you wear and that’s physically and emotionally. Physically does the fabric feel good against your skin, emotionally do you feel like a bad ass when you’re wearing those jeans or a boss lady in that bomber. I want women to invoke that when you put on a piece of clothing.”

Do you find that rings even truer when pregnant?

“I have no style guide for being pregnant. I think the only style guide when being pregnant is comfort. My line is definitely not maternity, it’s just a normal line for women. [The bombers] are the only thing I’m wearing right now which actually enhances whatever is left of my waistline.”

Your pregnancy style is great though.

“Thank you so much. I feel like I’m not doing that great of a job.”

Did you think a lot about what you love in your own wardrobe when coming up with the styles?

“It definitely stems from my everyday style, and it’s also influenced from my travels. Every city has a different style language so kind of borrowing from all over the world – London, Paris, Spain. I actually like bringing all that into one collection for people to have access to.”

Eva wore her floral jumpsuit while out and about with her husband in January 2018 Photo: GC Images

Any friends give their input when coming up with the looks?

“Oh yea. All my girlfriends are my test models. They are like ‘I love this jean, it gives me a perky butt,’ or everybody loves the bombers. I definitely use them as my focus group. The main thing is to not have to buy two wardrobes – one for day time and one for social life. I like to call this line from work to wine because you can incorporate a lot of these pieces in your social life or work.”

