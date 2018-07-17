Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition - Meghan looked sensational in a House of Nonie coat dress. We hear what Prince William had to say about Prince George and Princess Charlotte while chatting with Novak Djokovic after his Wimbledon win. And we get in summer holiday mode as we see what Kris Jenner has been getting up to on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht ... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW