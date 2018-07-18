﻿
eugenie-jack

Celebrity daily edit: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invite public to wedding and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we learn that we can all participate in a ballot to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding! We are excited to see the ethical clothes line that Sarah Ferguson champions, which has its latest collection on sale in Topshop. And we learn that Prince Charles will be appearing on the BBC's Gardener's World tonight to discuss a cause close to his heart... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment