David Walliams shows off his very regal bedroom – see it here

David Walliams' latest quip has had us in stitches! The Britain's Got Talent judge left a comment on Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account, replying to their photo showing the palace's stunning interior. The picture showed the majestic entrance to the Queen's residence and was captioned: "Buckingham Palace open its doors to the public from tomorrow until Sunday 30th September #SummeratthePalace.

"Visitors will be able to tour the State Rooms and Gardens and see the #PrinceandPatron exhibition - a collection of over 100 pieces of art personally chosen by The Prince of Wales, ahead of his 70th birthday later this year." Replying to the post that gained more than 83,555 likes, David simply quipped: "Please don't show them my bedroom. I would like it to remain private."

The comedian, 46, may not live in the palace, but he has certainly been a guest of honour there on more than one occasion. David received an OBE honour from Princess Anne last October, admitting that it was rather "nerve-wracking". The TV star was recognised for his services to charity and the arts and brought his proud mother Kathleen and his nephews Eddie and Frankie to the investiture ceremony.

Wearing a morning suit and top hat, David looked incredibly smart and joked that he would be celebrating the royal accolade with a lunch of fried chicken. "I like Nando's but not today, not in my morning suit," he told reporters after the investiture.

Speaking about his career, he added: "I love what I do. I feel very lucky, very privileged to be in the situation I'm in, and get to do the things I want to do. I remind myself every day how lucky I am to be working with incredible people, especially when you get to work with a childhood hero like Sir Tom Courtenay, someone whose career you've admired for so many years. I don't take any of it for granted, especially not today."