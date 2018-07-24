Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry and Sir Elton John join forces to fight HIV infection - video
In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see Prince Harry and Sir Elton John join forces to fight HIV infection. And we also see what Harry had to say about starting a family... Plus we hear what exciting new project Gordon Ramsey and his daughter Tilly have in store... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
