Louise Redknapp admits she 'lost her identity' during marriage to ex-husband Jamie The former couple announced their split in December

Louise Redknapp has given a candid account of her marriage to ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The former Strictly star, who divorced the footballer in December 2017 after 19 years of marriage, admitted that she felt like she "lost her identity" in the relationship. "Like most people as you start to get older, other things take over," she told Daily Express. "You have a family to look after, you're running a household, your career path changes. When that happens, it's easy to start losing that strong sense of identity that was once your biggest priority."

Louise and Jamie were granted a quickie divorce in December

The comments come shortly after the former couple reached a financial settlement in their divorce proceedings. A judge granted their decree nisi in December in a 20-second hearing. Former Eternal singer Louise, 43, married Jamie, 45 on a luxury yacht in Bermuda in 1998; they went on to have two sons together, Charley, 13, and Beau, nine. Both Louise and Jamie have been trying to keep a low-profile since their split was confirmed.

READ: Louise and Jamie Redknapp divorce after 19 years of marriage

Loading the player...

Following her stint on Strictly in 2016, Louise admitted that he loved her newfound confidence after feeling like a "Stepford Wife" for many years. "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself," she the Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that." Since her divorce, Louise signed a solo music deal with Warner, and went on to tour with her Intimate & Live show - her first in more than 15 years.

MORE: Louise Redknapp teases Eternal reunion