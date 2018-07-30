Why James Martin has ruled out marriage and babies with long-term girlfriend Louise Davies The celebrity chef and his girlfriend Louise have been dating for seven years

James Martin has opened up about his decision not to marry his long-term girlfriend Louise Davies, and why the couple are not interested in having children. When asked about plans to walk down the aisle, James told the Sunday People: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

The Saturday Morning TV star explained that he prefers to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Courvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors. "My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?'" he said.

The couple have been dating since 2011

James, 46, also revealed that he and his long-term partner Louise are not planning a family, with the celebrity chef instead preferring to focus on work. James met TV producer Louise on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the pair have been dating since 2011. The couple tend to keep a low-profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

James, 46, admitted he is not planning a family

Despite focusing on his job, James recently admitted that he is cutting back his workload. He decided to quit his presenting role on Saturday Kitchen last year after witnessing a man fall to his sudden death. The traumatic incident forced him to reassess his work-life balance, with James explaining: "I was doing a gig abroad and I was chatting to a gentleman the same age as me with a similar work ethic, really keen on work. He went on stage literally five minutes after I spoke to him to do an awards ceremony and he died before he hit the floor."

James Martin's recipe for mushroom soup:

The presenter, who was speaking on Loose Women, continued: "Just all of us were in total shock, and I got back on the plane and thought, 'Now I'm going to re-address the balance.'" The star also said that he is back cooking in his restaurant, something that he "loves".