﻿
the-queen-scotland

Celebrity daily edit: The Queen heads to church in Scotland while on holiday - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see the Queen out and about during her holiday in Scotland. We listen to royal historian Christopher Wilson's opinion as to why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank should have a big wedding... Plus we meet former boxer Frank Bruno's adorable new grandchild... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment