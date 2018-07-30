Exclusive VIDEO: Boxing legend Frank Bruno introduces first grandchild Amaya The sporting hero is 'besotted' with his newborn granddaughter

Boxing legend Frank Bruno has become a grandfather for the first time. A father-of-three girls himself, Frank is "besotted" with the latest addition to his family - baby Amaya, born in June to his daughter Rachel and her husband Bobby Bruno-Hardy. Adorable Amaya was just 11 days old at the time of the family's exclusive HELLO! photoshoot, which took place in Champneys, Tring. During the exclusive interview, the sporting hero grandfather said he was "very, very happy" in his new role and excited to spend more time with her. "She's a beautiful little girl," he said. "I can't wait to go for little walks with her [and] push her in the pram."

Frank Bruno introduces first grandchild, Amaya