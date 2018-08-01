Celebrity daily edit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's fun night out - video
In today's Daily Edit we learn that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a fun date night out in Mustique. We are excited to find out that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice will appear in the September issue of Vogue... Plus we get an exclusive peek at Eva Longoria's adorable baby son... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
