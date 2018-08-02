Claudia Winkleman reveals the surprising thing that makes her family so close in rare interview The Strictly presenter lives in London with her film producer husband and three children

Claudia Winkleman is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but this week she has opened up about her family in a rare interview. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter lives in London with her husband, film producer Kris Thykier, and their three children Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and Arthur, seven, and it sounds like they have a very close relationship! The down-to-earth star admitted that they live in a very open household, so much so that there are no locks on the doors. Talking to Sali Hughes, a beauty journalist for The Guardian, Claudia disclosed when asked if she would go to the bathroom without locking the door: "Of course, yes! And the window open… I might got, 'I'm in here', you could sit there, no problem.'"

Claudia Winkleman has spoken out about her family life

There is no doubt that Claudia is a doting mum, and the TV personality previously revealed that the best three days of her life was giving birth to them. She told Express that: "the three different days I had my babies" were the best. She added: "For me to tell you it was any other would be ridiculous. Even the part where I was having them was amazing." Claudia, despite being an extremely successful presenter, has also said that her children are by far her proudest achievement. Talking to Red magazine, she said of parenthood: "I’m proud that all my kids went to school today with the right bag, and the right snacks – Twiglets, in case you’re wondering."

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter shares three children with her film producer husband

In 2014, Claudia and her family went through a devastating ordeal when her then-eight-year-old daughter's Halloween costume went up in flames after it brushed against a candle while she was trick or treating. Claudia admitted last year that she was still haunted by her daughter's screams three years on. "I don't like Halloween because three years ago it turned out our screams were real," she told Best magazine.