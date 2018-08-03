Celebrity daily edit: Peter Phillips on sister Zara Tindall's devastating second miscarriage - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we hear from Peter Phillips and how he supported his sister Zara Tindall after her devastating second miscarriage. We see which other royal shared her birthday with Meghan Markle... Plus we find out the secret to Jennifer Aniston's stunning figure... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments