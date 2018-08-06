Celebrity daily edit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a friend's wedding - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the wedding of their friend Charlie van Straubenzee and filmmaker Daisy Jenks. We hear what Sarah Ferguson has to say about Princess Eugenie's up-coming nuptials... Plus we find out which of Meghan's outfits you have voted as your favourite... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW