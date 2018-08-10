﻿
Kate-Silverton

Video: Who is Kate Silverton? The broadcaster in 60 seconds

The newsreader is tipped to be competing on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

BBC journalist Kate Silverton is rumoured to be competing on this year's upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, having reportedly been approached by the show's producers for the past few years. Kate will be well known to BBC audiences as she has rarely left our screens for the past decade having appeared as a broadcaster on the BBC since 2005. Kate previously spoke of her disappointment at being unable to take part in the show in 2006 after being approached by producers, saying: "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically."

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Kate Silverton in 60 seconds

More on:

More about kate silverton

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment