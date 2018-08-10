Video: Who is Kate Silverton? The broadcaster in 60 seconds The newsreader is tipped to be competing on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

BBC journalist Kate Silverton is rumoured to be competing on this year's upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, having reportedly been approached by the show's producers for the past few years. Kate will be well known to BBC audiences as she has rarely left our screens for the past decade having appeared as a broadcaster on the BBC since 2005. Kate previously spoke of her disappointment at being unable to take part in the show in 2006 after being approached by producers, saying: "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically."

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Kate Silverton in 60 seconds