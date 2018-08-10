Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle's impressive history as a fashion expert - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we find out on what show Meghan Markle earned her fashion stripes, several years ago. We see what the Beckhams have been up to on their idyllic Indonesian escape... Plus we find out which BBC presenter seems set to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments