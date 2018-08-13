Video: The stars who are actually related to the British royal family Could YOU secretly be royal?

Though many of the British royal family’s extended relations are well known, there are other celebrities whose connection to the Queen's family is less known. For instance did you know that the Duchess of Cornwall is 10th cousins of both Celine Dion and Madonna? They are all descended from an influential 17th century French-Canadian family. The Queen of Pop’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie also boasts a familial royal connection; he is the Duchess of Cambridge’s sixth cousin and was invited to her wedding in 2011. See the full list of distant royal relatives in our video below.

