Video: Who is Lee Ryan? Everything you need to know about the Blue singer

Everything you need to know about the singer and actor

Lee Ryan began his career in entertainment in 2000 when he became a member of hit boy band Blue. The group split in 2005 upon the recommendation of Sir Elton John to pursue solo careers and Lee released his solo album the same year. The band reformed in 2009 and in 2014 Lee appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. In 2017 he landed a role on BBC soap EastEnders playing cheeky barman Woody Woodward, for which he received a nomination for best newcomer at the 2017 Inside Soap Awards. See the video below for everything you need to know about Lee Ryan in 60 seconds.

