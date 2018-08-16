﻿
dr-ranj

Celebrity daily edit: Dr Ranj joins Strictly

In today's Daily Edit, Dr Ranj is announced as the newest Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Victoria Beckham shares more snaps of her family holiday in Bali. Also Gordon Ramsay and Gary Barlow take to social media to congratulate their children on their A-Level results. All this and more in today's Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

