﻿
daily-edit-17-aug

Celebrity daily edit: Holly Willoughby shares rare holiday snap - video

Watch the video below

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit, Holly Willoughby shares a rare snap from her family holiday in Portugal and Ashley Roberts is announced as the latest star to join Strictly. Also, Scarlett Johansson is revealed as the highest-paid actress of the year. All this and more in today's Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment