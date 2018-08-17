Celebrity daily edit: Holly Willoughby shares rare holiday snap - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit, Holly Willoughby shares a rare snap from her family holiday in Portugal and Ashley Roberts is announced as the latest star to join Strictly. Also, Scarlett Johansson is revealed as the highest-paid actress of the year. All this and more in today's Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.