Celebrity Daily Edit: Lee Ryan joins Strictly - video

In today's Daily Edit, Charles Spencer shares a rare image of his father, who bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share exclusive images of their idyllic Scottish wedding. Also Lee Ryan is confirmed as the newest Strictly contestant. All this and more in today's Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Daily Edit - 20 August

